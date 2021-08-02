Ad Age’s Small Agency Conference is the only industry event specifically tailored for the needs of agencies with fewer than 150 employees. The multi-day conference is composed of hands-on workshops, panels, keynotes, peer-to-peer sharing and case studies around topics that are the lifeblood of small shops. Recent conferences have delved into important topics such as how to diversify your client base, how to target new clients, how to work with search consultants and procurement departments, and last year, how a small shop can survive and thrive during the pandemic.



This year’s program will touch upon a wide range of subjects, including: How to deal with burnout after a year of working 24/7; how small shops are diversifying their talent base and becoming more inclusive; how to land a large client and how that might affect your business; how to grow your capabilities without selling out; what trends from the pandemic will live on and how they will change the way shops do business; and how to build culture within your agency, and why that could help you win new business.



The conference will be capped, as always with our Small Agency Awards, which is the industry’s only award show that recognizes small shops doing outstanding creative work while building a healthy business.



*You do not need to enter the Small Agency Awards to attend the conference.