Skip Navigation
2021 Small Agency Conference & Awards
  •      
  • AUG. 2-4, 2021 | VIRTUAL
    Small Agency
    Conference & Awards
         
  •      

  • SHARE

    • AUG. 2-4, 2021 | VIRTUAL
    Small Agency
    Conference & Awards
     

    Ad Age’s Small Agency Conference is the only industry event specifically tailored for the needs of agencies with fewer than 150 employees. The multi-day conference is composed of hands-on workshops, panels, keynotes, peer-to-peer sharing and case studies around topics that are the lifeblood of small shops. Recent conferences have delved into important topics such as how to diversify your client base, how to target new clients, how to work with search consultants and procurement departments, and last year, how a small shop can survive and thrive during the pandemic.

    This year’s program will touch upon a wide range of subjects, including: How to deal with burnout after a year of working 24/7; how small shops are diversifying their talent base and becoming more inclusive; how to land a large client and how that might affect your business; how to grow your capabilities without selling out; what trends from the pandemic will live on and how they will change the way shops do business; and how to build culture within your agency, and why that could help you win new business.

    The conference will be capped, as always with our Small Agency Awards, which is the industry’s only award show that recognizes small shops doing outstanding creative work while building a healthy business.

    *You do not need to enter the Small Agency Awards to attend the conference.

    TICKETS

    Individual tickets: $250
    Individual tickets to the virtual Small Agency Conference & Awards are $250.

    The event will be virtual; once payment is received, attendees will be sent a link to confirm registration and create an account with the virtual platform.
    All tickets include:
    Full access to all conference sessions (including Small Agency workshops)
    Access to the Small Agency Awards
    Networking, including one-on-one video chats with fellow attendees
    Opportunity to ask questions live and engage with speakers in the virtual platform
    30-day access to on-demand content post event*
     
    *Available to ticket holders only.

    Group tickets:
    Want your team to attend? Take 20% off the ticket price when you buy three or more tickets. Please contact Nicole Nelson at nnelson@adage.com to purchase.

     

    Meet the speakers

    •
      Elizabeth Brennan
      Head of Advertiser Strategy
      Permutive
      Sponsor speaker
    •
      Ruth Bernstein
      CEO
      Yard NYC
    •
      Roger Camp
      Partner and Chief Creative Officer
      Camp + King
    •
      Keith Cartwright
      Founder, President and Chief Creative Officer
      Cartwright
      •  
    •
      Paulo Carvajal
      Chief Strategy Officer
      Noble People
    •
      Courtney Cotrupe
      CEO
      Partners + Napier
    •
      Michael Goldberg
      Principal
      Rojek Consulting
    •
      Jonathan Gudai
      CEO
      Adomni
      Sponsor speaker
      •  
    •
      Kate Higgins
      Chief Growth Officer
      Erich & Kallman
    •
      Christy Hiler
      President
      Cornett
    •
      Nancy Hill
      Founder
      Media Sherpas
    •
      Megan Lally
      Managing Partner
      Highdive
      •  
    •
      Gustavo Lauria
      Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer
      We Believers
    •
      Dana Lytle
      Founder, CEO and Chief Creative Officer
      Planet Propaganda
    •
      Mark McQuillan
      Founder and Managing Partner
      Jam3
    •
      Elizabeth Paul
      Chief Strategy Officer
      The Martin Agency
      •  
    •
      Christofer Peterson
      Senior VP of People and Culture
      Dagger
    •
      Elizabeth Rosenberg
      Founder
      The Good Advice Company
    •
      Mo Said
      Founder and Chief Creative Officer
      Mojo Supermarket
    •
      Ricker Schlecht
      Senior VP of Product, Visual and Creative
      Duluth Trading Co.
      •  
    •
      Elisa Silva
      Partner and Managing Director
      3Headed Monster
    •
      Glenn E. Singleton
      Founder and CEO
      Courageous Conversation
    •
      Lindsey Slaby
      Founder
      Sunday Dinner
    •
      Lizzy Sonenfeld
      Partner and Creative Director
      Two Things
      •  
    •
      Lorraine Stewart
      Founder and CEO
      Rojek Consulting
    •
      Matt Talbot
      Chief Creative Officer
      WorkInProgress
    •
      Marco Vega
      Co-Founder and President
      We Believers
    •
      Dawn Wade
      Managing Partner and Chief Strategy Officer
      Nimbus
      •  
    •
      Tracy Wong
      Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer
      WongDoody
    •
      Judy Pollack
      Executive Editor
      Ad Age
    •
      John Dioso
      Studio 30 Editor
      Ad Age
    •
      E.J. Schultz
      News Editor
      Ad Age
      •  
    •
      Ann-Christine Diaz
      Creativity Editor
      Ad Age
    •
      I-Hsien Sherwood
      Associate Creativity Editor
      Ad Age
    •
      Adrianne Pasquarelli
      Senior Reporter
      Ad Age
    •
      Brian Bonilla
      Reporter
      Ad Age
      •  
     
    *Speakers subject to change

     

    Agenda

    • Aug. 2
      Monday
    • 12:00pm Networking open  
       
      1:00pm Welcome remarks  
      Judy Pollack

      Executive Editor
      Ad Age
       
      1:05pm
      Small Agency Studio workshop: Warning signs for RFPs and pitches
      RFPs have long been far from perfect. Throw COVID-19 into the mix, necessitating that reviews be conducted virtually, and you get a perfect storm. In the past year, agencies have seen everything from prospective clients "ghosting," to pitching to blank screens to never-ending reviews. Nancy Hill shares the red flags the leaders of independent shops should watch for to prevent spending their resources chasing ghosts.       		 
      Nancy Hill

      Founder
      Media Sherpas
       
      1:50pm
      Small Agency Studio workshop: Strategies to fight invisibility
      Many, if not most, marketers aspire to impact culture and be catalysts for greater representation—but few know where to start. The Visibility Brief is an open-source tool designed to check bias blind spots and illuminate insights in a way that also broadens our perspectives and inspires more representative work. The Martin Agency’s Elizabeth Paul shows how both brief—and the newly developed Visibility Workshop—are designed to hijack existing agency and brand marketing processes and move toward creating more relevant and representative work.       		 
      Elizabeth Paul

      Chief Strategy Officer
      The Martin Agency
       
      2:35pm
      Networking breakBrought to you by Tipalti:
       
      3:00pm
      Small Agency Studio workshop: Building cultural capital
      An agency’s unique organizational cultural health and well-being impacts a lot of things. Forward-thinking agency leaders can recognize and manage cultural capital as an asset critical to employee engagement, recruitment and retention. A healthy culture also elevates work quality and directly impacts client satisfaction and retention. Rojek Consulting's principals Michael Goldberg and Lorraine Stewart discuss how leaders can prioritize their agency's cultural health and well-being to realize agency growth and fullest potential.       		 
      Michael Goldberg

      Principal
      Rojek Consulting
      Lorraine Stewart

      Founder and CEO
      Rojek Consulting
      3:50pm Programming ends  
    • Aug. 3
      Tuesday
    • 10:00am Networking open  
       
      11:00am Welcome remarks  
      Judy Pollack

      Executive Editor
      Ad Age
       
      11:10am Lie, cheat, steal and give it all away
      Keith Cartwright, founder of the one-year-old agency Cartwright, talks about how his life and upbringing molded his creative career and formed his approach to business: Lie, Cheat, Steal and Give it All Away. His conversation touches on the challenges of starting your own company, the influence of mentors and giants, when to say yes or no, and why it is most important to give back.      		  
      Keith Cartwright

      Founder, President and Chief Creative Officer
      Cartwright
       
      11:40am Who are you calling small?
      To many, the term “small agency” signifies boutique, but others see the term as a minus rather than a plus. Agency executives tackle the issue head on—what are the benefits of being small?      		  
      Ruth Bernstein

      CEO
      Yard NYC
      Courtney Coltrupe

      CEO
      Partners + Napier
      Elisa Silva

      Partner and Managing Directore
      3Headed Monster
      Judy Pollack

      Moderator
       
      12:05pm
      Studio 30 Live
      Sponsor Session
       
       
      12:20pm How to land a big client—and how that might change your shop
      It’s every small shop’s dream: snagging a big-billing brand. But once the contract is signed, there are a lot of new considerations: whether to staff up, how to service a client that pays most of the bills and how this dynamic can shift your agency’s culture.      		  
      Megan Lally

      Managing Partner
      Highdive
      Mo Said

      Founder and Chief Creative Officer
      Mojo Supermarket
      Matt Talbot

      Chief Creative Officer
      WorkInProgress
      E.J. Schultz

      Moderator
      12:45pm
      Networking breakBrought to you by Monotype:
       
      2:00pm Case study: How cow farts can change the world
      One small agency took a big idea to Burger King that not only swept the awards circuit, but is making the planet a better place.      		  
      Gustavo Lauria

      Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer
      We Believers
      Marco Vega

      Co-Founder and President
      We Believers
       
      2:20pm
      Studio 30 Live
      Sponsor Session
              		 
       
      2:35pm You’re burned out—and you may not even know it
      Elizabeth Rosenberg was succeeding at a high-pressure job at a thriving agency—until one day she suffered a surprising and dramatic breakdown. In a deeply personal account, Rosenberg shares her own experience and offers advice on how to safeguard your mental health, and that of your employees.      		  
      Elizabeth Rosenberg

      Founder
      The Good Advice Company
      Judy Pollack

      Interviewer
       
      2:55pm Battling burnout: How to recognize it and how to rectify it
      Three panelists discuss measures they are taking in their own shops to prevent overwork and stress that is causing an exodus from the industry.      		  
      Paulo Carvajal

      Chief Strategy Officer
      Noble People
      Lizzy Sonenfeld

      Partner and Creative Director
      Two Things
      Dawn Wade

      Managing Partner and Chief Strategy Officer
      Nimbus
      Ann-Christine Diaz

      Moderator
      3:20pm Programming ends  
    • Aug. 4
      Wednesday
    • 10:00am Networking open  
       
      11:00am Welcome remarks  
      Judy Pollack

      Executive Editor
      Ad Age
       
      11:10am To sell or not to sell
      Sometimes, you just can’t go it alone anymore. Three panelists who made the decision to sell their independents explain their reasoning and how it’s worked for them.
      Roger Camp

      Partner and Chief Creative Officer
      Camp + King
      Mark McQuillan

      Founder and Managing Director
      Jam3
      Tracy Wong

      Co-Founder and Chief Creative Offficer
      WongDoody
      Judy Pollack

      Moderator
       
      11:35am
      Case study: How Radio Recliner created connections during COVID
      With the pandemic forcing lockdowns and isolating residents in senior living centers, Luckie found a way to keep them connected to family, friends and each other. The agency created a pirate radio station and turned residents of Bridge Senior Living into DJs. This is the story of how one shop earned millions in media dollars with a simple idea that engaged the public, senior residents and potential clients for Bridge Senior Living during a time they needed it most.      		  
       
       
      11:55am
      Studio 30 Live with PermutivePresented by Permutive:
      Sponsor Session
              		 
      Elizabeth Brennan

      Head of Advertiser Strategy
      Permutive
      Natalie Zfat

      Interviewer
       
       
      12:10pm
      Contracts: Where small agencies are getting it wrong and a new template for success
      You won the pitch. Now comes the dreaded contract. Lindsey Slaby, founder of Sunday Dinner, advises on how to structure a contract that will work seamlessly for both you and your client.       		 
      Lindsey Slaby

      Founder
      Sunday Dinner
       
      12:55pm
      Networking breakBrought to you by FastPay:
       
      2:00pm Learning to be an ally
      Diversity and inclusion has finally gone from a talking point to a business imperative. But attracting new talent is one thing: Welcoming them and making them feel comfortable in your agency is another. In this fireside chat, Glenn Singleton, founder of Courageous Conversation, discusses what it really means to be an ally and how you can create allies within your shop.      		  
      Glenn E. Singleton

      Founder and CEO
      Courageous Conversation
      I-Hsien Sherwood

      Interviewer
       
      2:25pm Diversity and the small agency: A report from BLAC
      The small agency community last year banded together to form Building Leaders and Creators, a coalition to encourage more people of color to join the industry through an innovative internship program. One of the group’s leaders and an intern who graduated into an industry job offer a look at the program’s progress.      		  
      Christy Hiler

      President
      Cornett
      I-Hsien Sherwood

      Moderator
       
      2:50pm Case study: How to keep a client for a decade—one jockey short at a time
      Planet Proganda’s delightfully quirky ads for Duluth Trading tell only half the story—the partnership is a rare long-term client success in an industry where brands tend to change partners like—well, like they change their underwear. The partners tell the buck naked truth about why the relationship has lasted so long.      		  
      Dana Lytle

      Founder, CEO and Chief Creative Officer
      Planet Propaganda
      Ricker Schlecht

      Senior VP of Product, Visual and Creative
      Duluth Trading Co.
      Adrianne Pasquarelli

      Interviewer
       
      3:15pm Trends that will survive the pandemic
      Flex time, virtual offices, living in one city and working in another. Are these trends that will remain when things go fully back to “normal” in the fall? Or were they good ideas at the time which will now fall by the wayside? Agency leaders debate what’s really going to stick and what’s not.      		  
      Kate Higgins

      Chief Growth Officer
      Erich & Kallman
      Christofer Peterson

      Senior VP of People and Culture
      Dagger
      Brian Bonilla

      Moderator
      5:00pm 2021 Small Agency Awards

      Join us to celebrate the best of the best small agencies.

      		  

       *Agenda subject to change
     
    THE P&G ELEVATOR PITCH

    If you had the opportunity to pitch your agency to Procter & Gamble, what would you say? Now’s your chance: The Elevator Pitch is returning this year as part of our virtual event. The spirit remains the same: you’ve got five minutes to show P&G what you’ve got.

    The P&G Elevator Pitch is exclusively available to attendees of the 2021 Ad Age Small Agency Conference.

     
    Apply now
     
     
     
    SMALL AGENCY AWARDS

    Each year, the Ad Age Small Agency Awards uncover and honor the independent agencies that are producing groundbreaking work. We seek the teams who are strategizing and executing ideas that directly compete with advertising's oldest, largest, and most sought-after partners.

    Entries are now closed; all award winners will be announced and celebrated at our virtual Small Agency Conference & Awards.

     
    Learn more
     
     

    Sponsors

    Co-presenting
    Supporting

    Contact us

    Got questions? We're ready to help.

    Event inquiries: aaevents@adage.com
    Sponsorship inquiries: jpalma@adage.com

    Don't miss a thing

    Sign up for the event newsletter to receive event updates and special offers from our sponsors.
     

    • When

    • Monday, August 2, 2021 - Wednesday, August 4, 2021

    • Where

    • Live streamed from your laptop, phone or other connected device
      New York
      USA

    Outlook Outlook
    iCal iCal
    Google Google
    Yahoo! Yahoo!
    MSN MSN
    Register Now
    Already Registered?

    Top