Ad Age’s Small Agency Conference is the only industry event specifically tailored for the needs of agencies with fewer than 150 employees. The multi-day conference is composed of hands-on workshops, panels, keynotes, peer-to-peer sharing and case studies around topics that are the lifeblood of small shops. Recent conferences have delved into important topics such as how to diversify your client base, how to target new clients, how to work with search consultants and procurement departments, and last year, how a small shop can survive and thrive during the pandemic.
This year’s program will touch upon a wide range of subjects, including: How to deal with burnout after a year of working 24/7; how small shops are diversifying their talent base and becoming more inclusive; how to land a large client and how that might affect your business; how to grow your capabilities without selling out; what trends from the pandemic will live on and how they will change the way shops do business; and how to build culture within your agency, and why that could help you win new business.
The conference will be capped, as always with our Small Agency Awards, which is the industry’s only award show that recognizes small shops doing outstanding creative work while building a healthy business.
*You do not need to enter the Small Agency Awards to attend the conference.
Individual tickets: $250Individual tickets to the virtual Small Agency Conference & Awards are $250.
The event will be virtual; once payment is received, attendees will be sent a link to confirm registration and create an account with the virtual platform.
Group tickets:Want your team to attend? Take 20% off the ticket price when you buy three or more tickets. Please contact Nicole Nelson at nnelson@adage.com to purchase.
Judann Pollack (Judy) is executive editor of Ad Age, overseeing both print and online editions of the publication. She joined Ad Age in 1985 as editorial assistant, along the way fielding pretty much every position on the masthead, including reporter, Chicago bureau chief, New York bureau chief, features editor, executive editor and managing editor-international. She has also worked in the PR department of Campbell Soup Co. and interned at the Museum of Modern Art.
Elizabeth Paul is a sponge of humanity. She’s the person you want on your trivia team—equally versed in “Schitt’s Creek” as she is in psychology and behavioral economics. As one of the youngest chief strategy officers in our industry, she’s the match behind numerous brand hot streaks and award-winning campaigns. She doesn’t just read about culture, she’s created it. You know—flying JetBlue high in consumers’ minds, scoring E*TRADE top Super Bowl spot honors and raking in tens of millions of dollars in earned media for Burger King. It’s all in a day’s work.
As CSO, Elizabeth makes sure The Martin Agency embraces every chance and challenge to lean into our mission to fight invisibility. She authored the Visibility Brief, an open-source tool to check bias blind spots and illuminate insights in a way that also broadens our perspectives as marketers. The tool’s already been adopted by agencies, brands and even universities across 30+ states and three countries. Under her leadership, Martin’s work has become more representative of culture for GEICO, AXE, Buffalo Wild Wings, Old Navy, OREO and DoorDash (to name a few).
Lindsey is the founder of Sunday Dinner, a brand strategy consultancy that helps senior marketers re-imagine their marketing organization, agency models, and overall comms strategy. She has recently been recognized by Ad Age as 40 under 40 for 2020.
Often dubbed a CMO whisperer, her works helps executive clients stay closely connected to new ways of innovative collaboration and have a finger on the pulse of the ever-shifting advertising partner landscape.
We're proud to support our partners such as Target, Affirm, Everlane, CAVA, Spin Master, & MassMutual who are innovating from within as they find new ways to bring great work and partnerships to life.
And, there are dinners. Soon to be in person together.
Elisa built film sets in Austin before the siren song of Oregon and the curiosity of an office called. At Wieden+Kennedy, she was the account lead on campaigns for Starbucks, Coke, Diet Coke, and Target. She also helped relaunch Levi's, won a Lion for Coraline, and was published in MAD Magazine.
At 72andSunny LA, Elisa worked on Anheuser-Busch, Activision, and Target before moving east. In New York, she led business for JWT (Nestle), Translation (Sprite), Barton F. Graf (Little Caesars, Snyder’s-Lance) and SS+K, where she oversaw clients and culture. Elisa returned home to Texas in the Fall of 2019 and worked with Samsung Mobile to build up its Marketing and Content Studio teams before joining 3Headed Monster as Partner and Managing Director.
Elisa studied film at Rice University and Theology in Dublin, where she was a social worker with at-risk youth and the homeless. She's obsessed with penmanship, has bad tattoos with good stories, and thinks girls can play football and drums if they want to.
Since co-founding WorkInProgress in 2016, Matt has been responsible for delivering breakthrough actions and advertising for the likes of Jimmy John’s, Nescafé, Capital One, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, and Domino’s (who moved the account to WIP in 2021). He was named to Business Insider’s “30 under 30 Most Creative People in Advertising” in 2012, Ad Age’s “Top 40 Under 40" list in 2016, and Adweek’s “Creative 100” in 2019.
Previously, Matt was VP/Executive Creative Director at CP+B, overseeing strategy and creative for Domino’s and Hotels.com. His seven-year run at CP+B was primarily spent creating memorable and breakthrough advertising and a pipeline of innovation for Domino’s that helped deliver DPZ growth from $8 a share to over $300. He also co-led creative for Hotels.com, introducing Captain Obvious, and spent two years on Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, helping modernize the iconic brand. Prior to CP+B, he worked at TBWA/Chiat LA as a creative on Pepsi and Nissan.
Matt is a car and motorcycle enthusiast and can be found driving in the mountains.
Christofer Peterson, SVP of People & Culture at Dagger, is known for saying out loud what others don’t, and fighting for what others won’t—especially when it comes to work culture, representation, and equity—with a broad, almost-20-year background in HR (including time at Hearts & Science, an Omnicom Media Group agency).
In her current role, Peterson is the chief catalyst and ambassador of Dagger’s best-in-class culture. She is the driver of Dagger’s core values, the end-to-end lifecycle of an employee, and the agency’s DEI priorities along with all things HR. Peterson is a board member of Work Wider, a career and recruitment ecosystem for underrepresented communities.
A New York City native, Peterson lived in Chicago before moving to Atlanta in 2001. She and her husband, Michael, have three busy kids and spend most of their time chauffeuring them to swim practice.
In nearly two decades in the advertising business, Roger Camp has created innovative multi-media campaigns for powerhouse brands such as Coca-Cola, Miller Brewing, Walmart, Nike, Amazon.com, Adidas, Diet Coke, Electronic Arts, Holiday Inn, Capital One, Citibank, and many others. A veteran creative force at renowned advertising agencies Wieden + Kennedy, Fallon, Cliff Freeman & Partners, Leagas Delaney and Publicis and Hal Riney, he opened the boutique ad firm Camp + King with business partner Jamie King in 2011.
The duo co-founded the agency based on the principle that brands that inspire the most positive conversation in their category grow faster than the competition. Camp didn’t set out to create the biggest advertising agency in the world—just a really great one that could create brilliant work and drive business results for its clients. And ten years later that’s exactly what Camp + King is doing.
In 2015, the San Francisco shop won the Silver award for West Coast Small Agency of the Year and new work assignments from Google and DISH network. The shop then became the Agency of Record for three accounts: RE/MAX, UGG for Men and Energizer, for which it has global ad duties.
Camp created the “Take Back TV” campaign that launched the first ever OTT service, Sling TV for parent DISH Network, and then was asked by the CEO and founder for help in how to revive the DISH brand for which Camp + King was then made the AOR. His creative ideas delivered the highest comp sales in the QSR category for Del Taco and C+K’s YouTube ad featuring the Simpsons is currently at +9MM views and driving a +32% increase in consideration. These client successes have helped Camp + King enjoy four consecutive years of double-digit growth.
Roger has won every ad industry award many times over and had his work for Holiday Inn chosen by Adweek as one of the top 10 funniest commercials of all time. He’s won and unprecedented back to back Best of Show wins at the CLIOs and is one of the most awarded American art directors in the British D&AD awards 50-plus year history. He’s sat on the Board of Directors at the prestigious One Club, and had his work featured on The Greatest Commercials of All Time.
Elizabeth is the founder of The Good Advice Company, a marketing and communications consultancy that coaches agencies, brands, and C-suite leaders on global messaging strategies, brand positioning, and thought leadership. Elizabeth is the embodiment of a true new-era global PR and marketing executive, standing for resourcefulness, creativity and effectiveness in a time fueled by heightened social and cultural awareness. Her clients, colleagues and network all agree that Elizabeth is a fearless and empathic leader, fueled by a tenacious work ethic, and an out-of-the-box, uber-creative way of thinking that's paired with an innate ability to connect and bring people together.
Elizabeth started her career in corporate entertainment PR and has been in the lifestyle and entertainment industries her entire life. In 2008 Elizabeth launched her first communications consultancy that led to her role as the Global Director of Communications for TBWA/Media Arts Lab (Apple’s dedicated advertising agency). In 2017, Elizabeth joined 72andSunny as their first Global Head of Communications. Weeks before the pandemic locked the world down, Elizabeth left agency life and officially launched her consultancy in the fall of 2020.
An entrepreneur at her core, Elizabeth's true love lies in working with new or reimagined, cutting-edge brands that are bringing consumers products and tools that make life more enjoyable, accessible, and healthy. Based in Los Angeles, Elizabeth is also currently working on her book and speaking about her health and wellness journey while maintaining a high-profile position working with some of the best known and innovative brands in the world. She truly believes there is a future where wellness, intuition and the corporate world collide.
John Dioso has been the Editor of Ad Age Studio 30, the creative content arm of Ad Age, since August 2018. Built on the same bedrock of journalistic integrity, Ad Age Studio 30 specializes in multichannel membership content for Ad Age subscribers, as well as custom and sponsored content that resonates with its audience.
During his career, Dioso has overseen some of the most popular and celebrated media brands in the world, including Cosmopolitan, Rolling Stone, Glamour, Martha Stewart Living and Us Weekly. As Executive Managing Editor of Cosmopolitan, his management of the editorial team helped lead the magazine to the first National Magazine Award in its history.
Before that, Dioso was the longtime Deputy Managing Editor of Rolling Stone. During his tenure, Rolling Stone won numerous awards, including the 2007 National Magazine Award for General Excellence. In 2010, he edited Rolling Stone’’s best-selling special issue “The Beatles: 100 Greatest Songs.”
Dioso lives in Brooklyn with his wife, cat, and way too many guitars. They have three daughters.
Hiler took over ownership of CORNETT (100%) in 2020 after nearly two decades of team-building and changing norms. All along, she’s been devoted to building CORNETT's big vision and is currently developing a new business plan to make sure everyone knows the company values and policies. When COVID emerged that year, she quickly pivoted CORNETT to a safe work environment and helped clients navigate this difficult time by adjusting their messages.
As one of roughly 0.5% of female-owned North American ad agencies—yes, you read that right, one out of every 200—she’s more than aware of the “boys club” nature of the industry and is dedicated to tearing it down.
She gives employees time and space to take care of their needs, which results in happy, loyal workers, and she's assessing salaries to ensure employees are fairly compensated. She wants female workers to feel they can have children and a career, so she devised a maternity policy that gives them time to set their family up for success.
But Hiler’s efforts to create a more equitable culture don’t stop there. She also co-created BLAC, an independent-agency collective that brings more young Black people into advertising and prepares them to thrive and lead through a paid, eight-week internship. Hiler is a founder and a board member and helped secure Procter & Gamble as an exclusive sponsor/partner.
Cornett makes its diversity data public through the 600 & Rising industry movement (it was one of the first 30 agencies to do so and likely the smallest), commits employee hours each week to education on racial equality, and requires 50% of interviewees for new job postings are BIPOC.
Mo Said is the founder and Chief Creative of Mojo Supermarket. Mo has quickly gained notoriety by making headline-worthy campaigns for adidas, Netflix, Savage X Fenty, and hacking the Oscars to make them more inclusive. Mo has been named on the Forbes under 30 list, most creative people in business list, and for the second year in a row Mojo was recently named on Ad Age's Agency A-List.
Mark McQuillan is a founder and Managing Director of Jam3. Since its founding in 2004 Mark has scaled the company from a digital production house to a full-service design and experience agency working for Fortune 100 brands like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, MTV, Spotify, Toyota and Disney. The agency is continuously at the forefront of what’s possible with new forms of tech including AR, VR, loT and more.
Some of Jam3’s most successful work includes: adidas’ Childish Gambino sneaker launch at Coachella known as Operation AirDrop; creating a virtual streetwear mecca for Complexland; and the exclusive product drop mechanics for Levi’s during their Levi’s Haus Miami retail pop-up.
One of Mark’s favorite Jam3 creations is Bear 71 VR. The agency created the award-winning, interactive documentary with the National Film Board of Canada following a tagged grizzly bear and years later transformed it into an immersive WebVR experience. Users are able to interact with the documentary as they follow Bear 71 through a digital 3D-world, exploring the landscape in Banff National park. Since launching, the experience has received hundreds-of-thousands of visitors. In 2012, Mark took the stage at The Cannes Lions Festival to accept the Gold Cyber Lion Award for Bear 71.
In the effort to push innovation ahead, Mark started a hack day program at Jam3, established a co-op talent initiative with local universities and high schools, and invested the company in a software/hardware startup, successfully marketing it to reach its 350k crowdfunding goal in 12hrs. Mark also has been mindful of the long-view of Jam3 through the development of the agency’s IP and increased financial-stability, with extensive contributions to open-source and co-productions in the entertainment industry.
Lizzy Sonenfeld is Partner & Creative Director at Two Things, a modern creative agency. She's spent her career at the intersection of brand & product design, and uses her expertise to help clients design more thoughtful ways to meet the world. Prior to Two Things, she spent a decade at Nike, most recently as Global Concept Director where she led a multidisciplinary team on the company's product vision and creative direction. This work not only drove a vision across an 1,000+ designer org, but aligned design with product and marketing teams on Nike's global creative initiatives. Lizzy also teaches Communication Design & Art Direction to undergrads at Portland State University.
Keith Cartwright, founder, president and chief creative officer of Cartwright, is a highly recognized, award-winning creative executive who applies creative audacity to solving his clients most challenging problems—delivering ideas that stand out, force people to pay attention, entice them to react and provoke them to share.
Keith founded Cartwright in early 2020 in partnership with WPP, with the goal of creating an agency with senior led executives that could tap into the resources of a global enterprise. He is also a co-founder of the SATURDAY MORNING creative collective and former ECD at 72& Sunny. He has worked at the most creative agencies in the country. He was named by Adweek as one of the 50 top Creatives in the industry, by Campaign Magazine as a top 10 Most Influential People in Advertising and was listed to the inaugural Blacklist 100.
As co-founder of SATURDAY MORNING, Keith has helped lead the group’s award winning ‘The Look,’ an initiative created with Procter & Gamble to raise awareness of racial bias and Cannes award winning “Peace Brief’s” a line of underwear designed to bring understanding between the police and the community they serve.
Keith is on the board of the Ad Council, the One Club for Creativity and Syracause University College of Visual and Performing Arts. He has been recognized by every major awards organization in his field.
As CEO of Partners + Napier, Courtney leads with a perfect mix of sharp strategic thinking, collaborative style, and creative soul – her trademark since joining the agency as one of its original “Brave 40” employees in 2004. She oversees all client growth and agency operations, with a progressive vision for the future that continues to evolve the agency’s talent and capabilities.
Under Cotrupe’s leadership, Partners + Napier has seen year-over-year double-digit growth, welcoming clients like Smashburger, MDLIVE, BMW Financial Services, Highmark Health, Instant Brands, Conduent, and others. Cotrupe also spearheaded the aggressive expansion of Partners + Napier’s capabilities in recent years, first building its in-house media planning and buying discipline, The Media Group, that today supports multiple clients across digital and traditional channels, and in 2020, expanding the agency’s content capabilities with the launch of a state-of-the-art, in-house content studio, Gammut Productions.
Cotrupe serves as a board member on the national American Advertising Federation, chair of the 4A’s New York State Council, and director at large at Causewave Community Partners. She serves as a mentor for executive women in the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce’s CLIMB program. She recently co-chaired the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign, raising a record-breaking $150,000 for women’s heart health.
Paulo Carvajal is Chief Strategy Officer at Noble People, the independent creative media agency based in New York. Before joining Noble People in early 2020, he had a long career as a creative strategy leader at some of the top ad agencies in the business, like Saatchi & Saatchi London and 72andSunny in Los Angeles. Paulo loves to “blow shit up” and is constantly looking for opportunities to innovate and transform brands and their business. He has been leading the thinking on established brands like Toyota and Coors Light, and more recently on exciting new brands like Venmo, Klarna and CrescoLabs.
Tracy oversees the creative vision for WONGDOODY’s global studios. With over 350 national and international creative awards to his credit, including work in the Clio Hall of Fame, Tracy is among the most honored creative leaders in the business. He is a recipient of the American Advertising Federation’s Silver Medal for Lifetime Achievement and was recently named to the 4A’s “Advertising 100” list honoring today’s top industry professionals.
Megan Lally is the managing partner of Highdive, Ad Age’s 2020 Small Agency of the Year and Adweek’s 2020 Breakthrough Agency of the Year. She is the driving force at the center of every aspect of Highdive’s remarkable growth over the last few years. With Megan running point, Highdive landed two Super Bowl spots in USA Today’s 2020 AdMeter Top 5 (Jeep Groundhog Day #1 and Rocket Mortgage Comfortable #5) and was named agency of record for national clients Jeep, Boost Mobile, The General insurance and the Perfetti Van Melle candy brands Airheads and Fruit-tella. Jeep’s memorable Groundhog Day spot featuring actor Bill Murray was nominated for an Emmy award.
Every entrepreneur wears many hats, but Lallly takes the proverbial cake. She’s both the maestro and first-seat violin at the center of it all, playing the role of chief operations officer, account lead, strategist, chief financial officer, new business pitcher extraordinaire, and sometimes, a contributing creative director. Megan is truly an unflappable leader—a clear-eyed and calm exec at the center of a four-year agency growth spurt.
Megan was recently honored as one Ad Age’s “40 Under 40.” She is truly a leader in her field and an example of why we need more women representation at the ownership level within agencies.
Michael has spent his 30+ year career in the ad agency business and is considered one of the most successful agency marketers and business development professionals in the industry. His depth of experience ranges from small local start-ups to large, regional, national and international private and publicly-held established brands. Regardless of company size, Michael has an unbiased focus on the “business of the business” and making sure that art always serves commerce.
Having served as both agency CMO and CEO, Michael leverages his vast expertise in leading some of the most successful agencies and brands through his roots in psychology and theatre. A firm believer that winning is an “everyone or no one” proposition and that building a culture of growth is the most critical step in growth itself, Michael was drawn to ROJEK’s unique philosophy of using cultural data as the underpinning of all process and solutions.
Michael has served as a member of the board of directors with “Up With People,” the Fort Lauderdale Film Festival as well as the Communication Schools of Florida State University, App State University and University of South Florida.
Michael shares his life with his wife, Barbara, three lovely daughters and an English Bulldog named Rosie who is, well…a tad less lovely.
Lorraine Stewart is a successful entrepreneur and strategic marketer; she is the Founder & CEO of The ROJEK Consulting Group. A trusted adviser to CEOs and CMOs, Lorraine facilitates multi-million deals between corporate clients seeking to hire creative, media and digital advertising agencies and the agencies her firm identifies, evaluates and recommends in response to her clients’ needs. She is highly regarded for her strategic marketing expertise as well as ground breaking thought leadership on organizational culture, effective team building and talent sourcing practices. Her company is the go-to resource leaders seek to improve their agency management issues, including engaging the best mix of talent to build their brands.
In partnership with the American Association of Advertising Agencies, Lorraine has published on the subject of client and agency organizational culture. She is an active speaker in advertising industry conferences, welcomed for her insightful perspective, authenticity and gracious personal style. A graduate of Northwestern University, The Medill School of Journalism and Integrated Marketing Communications, she holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and a Master of Science in Advertising, graduating summa cum laude. She is certified for Board of Directors Governance by the Kellogg School of Management. Before starting her consulting Company, she spent 8 years in agency account management as well as in corporate marketing, as the VP Corporate and Retail Marketing for a large regional banking system. She confesses her entrepreneurial beginnings may date back to her earliest teen years when she successfully launched a newspaper. To the delight of her neighbors, she published The Knollwood News for many years until she headed off to grown up J-School.
As President and Chief Growth Officer at DNA, Chris Witherspoon provides strategic leadership and direction for DNA’s business development, service expansion, and other activities associated with the growth and vitality of the company and its clients.Prior to DNA, Chris was Executive Vice President, Managing Director at Publics West and has held other senior account management positions in San Francisco with top advertising agencies Goodby Silverstein & Partners and TBWA\Chiat\Day; in Minneapolis at Fallon; and in Seattle at DDB.Chris has guided brand strategy and award-winning integrated marketing campaigns in a variety of business categories both nationally and globally for other iconic brands such as E-Trade Financial, Citi, General Electric, Levi’s, Miller Brewing Company, Starbucks, and T-Mobile.Outside of DNA, Chris leads a nonprofit girls basketball organization, serves on the Executive Committee of the Seattle Sports Commission, and just completed his term as President of the Western Washington University Alumni Association Board of Directors.
Dana built a career, a business, and a life by leveraging the power of simple truths. A Montana native, Dana landed in Madison, Wisconsin in 1989. There, he co-founded Planet Design Company which eventually evolved into Planet Propaganda: part bleeding-edge ad/digital/design shop and part no-BS dispensary of unconventional wisdom.
For over 30 years, Dana has been a driving force behind passion-based brands in the workshop and weekend space such as Duluth Trading Company, Intelligentsia Coffee, Jimmy John’s, Trek, Red Wing Shoes, Polaris, and Jersey Mike’s Subs. He’s proud of the work he and Planet have done, and equally proud of the relationships he’s built with so many longstanding clients.
Mr. Schlecht assumed the role of Senior Vice President in February 2020, leading all facets of the company’s product development, visual merchandising, omnichannel brand storytelling, and creative services. Beginning his 13-year tenure at Duluth Trading as a Product Manager, Mr. Schlecht took on successively greater responsibility, becoming Director of Product Development in 2013 and Vice President of Product Development in 2016.
He earned a B.S.B.A. degree from University of Denver in 2003. He then worked as an Agriculture Extension Volunteer with the Peace Corps in Bolivia, South America, before working as a Sales Associate for Orvis and then joining the Duluth Trading business.
E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.
Glenn Singleton has a powerful, straightforward message: “You cannot address systemic racial inequities if you cannot talk about race.” Author, thought leader, and strategist, he is the creator of Courageous Conversation – a protocol and framework for interracial dialogue—and Beyond DiversityTM, the curriculum that has taught hundreds of thousands of people how to use it. Glenn is the Founder and CEO of Courageous ConversationTM, a leadership development agency in education, corporate, government, law enforcement, and community organizing settings. He is the award winning author of Courageous Conversations About Race: A Field Guide for Achieving Equity in Schools, Second Edition; and of MORE Courageous Conversations About Race.
Mr. Singleton has consulted executives at Wieden + Kennedy (W+K) Advertising, Google, Amazon, Procter & Gamble, the New York Department of Education, the New Zealand Ministry of Education, the Stavros Niarchos, Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library and the Bill & Melinda Gates foundations. Glenn is the recipient of the 2021 Ad Age Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year Award; the AdWeek/AdColor 2020 Champion Award, and the 2020 National Speech and Debate Association Communicator of the Year Award. He was cited in the June 2018 edition of the Hollywood Reporter for his work with 21st Century Fox Animation; and in 2017 along with W+K, the winner of the Most Valuable Partnership (MVP) Award by AdColor. Singleton is the Founder and Board Chair of the Courageous Conversation Global Foundation—in commemoration of the 25th Anniversary of Courageous Conversation—established to develop partnerships worldwide to promote racial justice, interracial understanding and human healing. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Step Afrika!—one of the top ten African-American dance companies in the United States; a recipient of the George A. Coleman Excellence in Equity Award by the Connecticut State Education Resource Center; and in 1995, founded the Foundation for A College Education and continues to serve on its Board of Advisors.
Glenn has trained law enforcement leaders with the U.S. Embassy in Western Australia, and established the Courageous Conversation South Pacific Institute in Auckland, New Zealand. For eight years, he served as an adjunct professor of educational leadership at San Jose State University; and has been a guest lecturer at Harvard University and has instructed faculty, students and administrators at the University of Minnesota, New York University School of Medicine, and the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Stanford University, Mr. Singleton is a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and 100 Black Men. He currently resides in Washington, D.C.
Kate’s love of creativity started when she found the theater stage. Throughout her career, she has established a deep belief in the power of creativity to solve business problems. Kate’s a creative at her core, just not in the creative department. Her other love is spending time in nature, pushing limits with extreme sports like ice climbing and mountain biking. The result is a dynamic, and fearless leader. Her tenacity, drive, humor, and willingness to take risks has translated into an outstanding leadership career at some of the best creative shops of recent decades like Crispin Porter & Bogusky, Fallon, MullenLowe, and Carmichael Lynch. Her ability to see a path where others see obstacles has resulted in amazing growth for her clients and the agencies she’s run.Kate helped launch Erich and Kallman in 2016. As Chief Growth Officer she has driven impressive growth landing eight wins in 2020. She leads DE&I at the agency. As a lesbian who has personal experience with discrimination and adversity, she is committed to creating a welcoming space for all diverse populations.
A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain’s New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.
Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.
Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.
Gustavo Lauria, is Co Founder and Chief Creative Officer at We Believers and Chairman of the US Hispanic Creative Circle.
He is the creative mind behind multiple sustainability major innovations, like Burger King's Cows' Menu and the Edible Six Pack Rings.
Throughout his career, Gus has won more than 300 international awards, including a Titanium Lion at Cannes, D&AD White Pencil, and One Show Green Pencil.
He has been selected as part of the Cannes Lions jury twice (Titanium Category and UN Sustainable Development Goals Category), and has judged at the One Show, Clios, and was named President of the Jury at El Ojo de Iberoamérica, El Sol, and Wave Festival.
In 2016, Advertising Age named him one of the 50 most creative people in the world.
Dr. Dawn Wade is a Managing Partner and Chief Strategy Officer at NIMBUS, Inc., a strategic marketing and communications agency in Louisville, Kentucky. Over the last 8 years at NIMBUS, there has been an increased focus on strategies surrounding the complexity of multicultural marketing and challenges that come with diversity and inclusion.
As a dedicated change agent, she is responsible for creating and implementing strategies to build value for clients. This is done by enhancing current capabilities while simultaneously exploring new opportunities which yield high returns. Being a strong advocate for transformational change has allowed Dr. Wade to create strategies for clients that prove how embracing challenges can increase competitive advantages in business.
As Managing Partner of one of the few 100% Black-owned and operated agencies, she uses her voice to help educate and bring awareness to social impact work centered on those who are often unheard or underrepresented.
Passionate serial entrepreneur with a robust business & engineering backbone, be it leading a manufacturing line at P&G, helping shape top global corporations as a McKinsey & Co. consultant, starting a courier & parcel venture for the underserved Hispanic consumer to compete with Fedex, or leading and empowering creative minds in Advertising Agencies.
Marco has always believed work can only be meaningful when you've identified the toughest business challenge that needs to be addressed, and are bold enough to transform the context around it with a solid strategy and an impeccably executed creative idea.
He has earned recognition from all major advertising festivals such as: Cannes Gold Innovation Lion, D&D Impact award and The One Show Green Pencil. He is particularly fond of the Fast Company World Changing Idea and the Edison awards as he led the multifunctional team of engineers and industrial designers to bring the Edible Six Pack Ring from idea to prototype to mass scale at blazing speed, opening a new door for sustainable packaging in the world through E6PR the agency spinoff and today one of the most promising ventures in the fight against plastic.
He holds an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School. Marco enjoys sailing, wakeboarding and the occasional round of golf. Lives with his family and border collie in Darien, CT.
My 25 years at P&G began when I joined P&G Australia in 1995 as an Assistant Brand Manager and has since taken me to Singapore, China and now the US in various marketing roles with P&G. In that time, I have worked across a number of P&G categories and brands like Pampers, Tide, Downy, Oral B, Crest, Pantene, Head & Shoulders and Gillette to name just a few. I am currently the Vice President, Brand Building Integrated Communications for The Procter & Gamble Company based out of Cincinnati, Ohio and charged with helping our brands develop effective communication and working productively with our agency partners. I am passionate about ideas and creative problem-solving.
As CEO/Chief Strategic Officer and co-founder of women-led award-winning agency YARDNYC, Ruth blends brains, beauty and bravery into an uncanny ability to see straight to the heart of each and every brand. Whether it’s problem-solving, uncovering brand equity and purpose, or foreseeing untapped potential, she is constantly connecting the dots, and using her keen awareness of the landscape to carve out the right cultural road for clients including Athleta, Kohls, P&G, Rent the Runway, USTA, Tuft and Needle, Olly and Walmart.
Prior to co-founding YARD NYC in 2002, Ruth worked with Robert Redford as the Sundance brand guardian. She was also a Senior Strategist at Tattoo in San Francisco and worked on such brands as Gillette, Colgate, Discovery Channel and Cirque du Soleil./p>
Jonathan Gudai is the co-founder and CEO of Adomni–a leading programmatic platform for digital out of home advertising. He is passionate about driving innovation in the field of DOOH and mobile advertising, via new planning and buying technology. He has written numerous articles for national and industry publications, educating the world on the power of programmatic digital out of home advertising and the future of the industry.Prior to Adomni, Jonathan spent most of his career in the eCommerce and Adtech sectors-with 20+ years in web and mobile software development. He serves on the board of directors of the DPAA (Digital Place Based Advertising Association) and the Innovations Committee of the OAAA (Outdoor Advertising Association).He lives in Las Vegas with his wife, two daughters and golden retriever.
Elizabeth Brennan is the Head of Advertiser Strategy for Permutive, which is powering the future of targeted advertising on the Open Web. With over decade of experience in digital advertising, Elizabeth is a champion of women in business and a strong believer in the power of mentoring. A graduate of The University of Reading, Elizabeth is a former winner of the prestigious NABS Fast Forward award and has gone on to achieve Code First certification as part of the organisation’s initiative to increase the number of women in tech.
Natalie Zfat is a social media entrepreneur and Ad Age Contributing Editor who has partnered with some of the most iconic brands in the world, including Facebook, Samsung, LinkedIn and American Express. Zfat's beloved social media community of 150K+ followers are dreamers, doers and entrepreneurs, from college students to CEOs.
Executive EditorAd Age
Founder
Media Sherpas
Chief Strategy Officer
The Martin Agency
Principal
Rojek Consulting
Founder and CEO
Rojek Consulting
Founder, President and Chief Creative OfficerCartwright
CEOYard NYC
CEO
Partners + Napier
Partner and Managing Directore
3Headed Monster
Moderator
Managing Partner
Highdive
Founder and Chief Creative Officer
Mojo Supermarket
Chief Creative OfficerWorkInProgress
Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer
We Believers
Co-Founder and President
We Believers
Founder
The Good Advice Company
Interviewer
Chief Strategy Officer
Noble People
Partner and Creative Director
Two Things
Managing Partner and Chief Strategy Officer
Nimbus
Partner and Chief Creative Officer
Camp + King
Founder and Managing Director
Jam3
Co-Founder and Chief Creative OffficerWongDoody
Head of Advertiser StrategyPermutive
Founder
Sunday Dinner
Founder and CEO
Courageous Conversation
President
Cornett
Founder, CEO and Chief Creative Officer
Planet Propaganda
Senior VP of Product, Visual and Creative
Duluth Trading Co.
Chief Growth Officer
Erich & Kallman
Senior VP of People and Culture
Dagger
Join us to celebrate the best of the best small agencies.
If you had the opportunity to pitch your agency to Procter & Gamble, what would you say? Now’s your chance: The Elevator Pitch is returning this year as part of our virtual event. The spirit remains the same: you’ve got five minutes to show P&G what you’ve got.
The P&G Elevator Pitch is exclusively available to attendees of the 2021 Ad Age Small Agency Conference.
Each year, the Ad Age Small Agency Awards uncover and honor the independent agencies that are producing groundbreaking work. We seek the teams who are strategizing and executing ideas that directly compete with advertising's oldest, largest, and most sought-after partners.Entries are now closed; all award winners will be announced and celebrated at our virtual Small Agency Conference & Awards.
Event inquiries: aaevents@adage.com
Sponsorship inquiries: jpalma@adage.com
Platform and marketplace-based businesses need reliable, scalable partner payables to achieve their vision. Tipalti is the proven leader with brands large and small, including Amazon Twitch, GoDaddy, Pubmatic, Twitter, Roblox, and ironSource. Its customers typically wipe out 80% of their payables effort, while improving compliance and financial controls, reducing risk, and strengthening partner relations needed to scale.
Every step in the payables process—including self-service onboarding, executing global payments, communicating payouts, and reconciliation—is self-contained. And Tipalti can make mass payments to over 190 countries—using 120 currencies across six payment methods—in a matter of clicks.
Monotype provides the design assets, technology and expertise that help agencies create beautiful, authentic, and impactful brands that customers will engage with and value, wherever they experience branding, now and in the future. Our fonts and technologies are designed to enable creative expression and give brands a distinct global voice. We are behind the text you read in books, in the apps on your phone, in the websites you browse, on the goods you buy, and in the games you play. We bring the world’s words to the page and the screen.
FastPay helps agencies save time and make money by automating media payments. Our ePay solution generates revenue share on every purchase you make through the platform, using proprietary technology to reduce time and errors while offering sophisticated reporting and transparency. FastPay ePay is the only payments solution created by media, for media.
See how much FastPay can save you on time and revenue here.
Interested in learning more? Go to gofastpay.com.
Adomni is a programmatic advertising platform that easily connects brands and agencies with on-the-go consumers via real-world digital screens. Advertisers can target audiences using mobile location data, launch campaigns in minutes, and effectively measure campaign performance using one of the fastest-growing DOOH networks in the world. Currently, the Adomni platform offers access to over 60 billion monthly impressions on hundreds of thousands of digital screens such as billboards, the tops of Uber vehicles, urban panels, shopping mall screens, and dozens of other indoor screen types in high-traffic areas across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia.
Permutive is powering the future of targeted advertising on the Open Web, today. With Permutive’s Audience Platform, advertisers for the first time gain access to all addressable consumers from premium publishers, achieving high-precision targeting while keeping everyone’s data safe..
Resonate is a pioneer in Consumer Intelligence, delivering dynamic consumer insights, cross-channel engagement and analysis in a single, simple-to-use SaaS platform. Resonate has more than 12,000 contextually relevant attributes, including values, motivations and other psychographics, describing more than 200 million U.S. consumers across multiple industries. Hundreds of companies have used Resonate to reveal and engage audiences using the “Human Element,” a deeper understanding of people that uncovers why they choose, buy or support certain brands, products or causes. Empowered by this unparalleled understanding, leading brands, agencies and organizations effectively analyze, engage and convert these audiences, driving growth and increasing customer lifetime value.
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
GlobalWebIndex is a market research company headquartered in London that provides audience insight across 45 countries to the world’s largest brands, marketing agencies and media organizations.The company maintains a global panel of more than 22 million connected consumers, which it leverages to create over 35,000 data points on the behaviors and perceptions of internet users around the world. Clients including Twitter, Google, Spotify, WPP, IPG and Omnicom Group can gather in-depth insights into audience behaviors, perceptions and interests through a combination of survey and analytics data using the GlobalWebIndex platform.
MiQ provides marketing intelligence to many of the world’s most prominent brands and media agencies, including American Express, Avis, Lenovo, Unilever, Microsoft, GroupM, Publicis and IPG.The company bridges the gaps between data sources to give clients a complete picture of their marketing opportunities. MiQ was named Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year at the 2017 Stevie Awards, awarded Most Effective Use of Data at The Drum's Digital Trading Awards USA 2017, and named to The Sunday Times International Track 200 for 2019. MiQ operates globally from 15 offices located in North America, Europe and APAC. You can find out more at wearemiq.com
Zehnder Communications is a fully integrated advertising agency, providing strategic marketing, business intelligence, creative services, media placement, social media, public relations, research and analytics, interactive design and programming. With offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Nashville, Tennessee, Zehnder has served clients since 1996. Visit the agency online at z-comm.com.
Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit is the industry's leading provider of cloud-based business management software. NetSuite provides a unique suite for each of the industries it supports, and is focused on improving our solution for growing agencies in 2019. NetSuite helps companies manage core business processes with a single, unified suite covering financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), CRM, project management, resource allocation and more. In 1998, NetSuite pioneered the Cloud Computing revolution, establishing the world’s first company dedicated to delivering business applications over the Internet. Oracle acquired NetSuite in November 2016.
Pod Digital Media is a premium podcast agency and the first podcast agency network specifically catering to multicultural audiences and content creators. Pod Digital gives advertisers unprecedented access to the highly-engaged and rapidly growing multicultural audience segment in the podcast ecosystem. PDM collaborates with podcasters to deliver customized solutions and tangible results on behalf of blue chip brand partners. We have deep relationships with all of the major media agencies, as well as a number of brand-direct relationships. Our partners include, but are not limited to: Moet Hennessy, Tidal, GroupM, AdResults, OMD, Hearts & Science, HBO, Toyota, Showtime, Harry’s, Hint Water, Viacom BET, Lola, Modcloth, Horizon Media, Universal Studios, Paramount Pictures, and many more.
Kantar is the world’s leading data, insights and consulting company. We understand more about how people think, feel, shop, share, vote and view than anyone else. Combining our expertise in human understanding with advanced technologies, Kantar’s 30,000 people help the world’s leading organizations succeed and grow. For more information, visit kantar.com/media.
Wix is the most innovative web design and development platform, built for digital agencies and professionals looking to deliver high-quality, custom websites at scale.
Monday, August 2, 2021 - Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Live streamed from your laptop, phone or other connected deviceNew York USA